Relook at implementation of Right to Information Act – Media General CEO tells Information Minister

Fatimatu Abubakar Minister of Information visits Media General

Beatrice Agyemang, Group CEO of Media General has called for a reassessment of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to enhance its effectiveness during a visit by newly appointed Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar.

The Minister, who was welcomed by Media General’s management, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing journalists' challenges and improving their capacity.



Beatrice Agyemang also emphasized on the need to evaluate media freedom and create more awareness of the RTI Act to empower journalists and citizens.

Minister Fatimatu Abubakar acknowledged the potential for changes to the Act and encouraged ongoing use of existing procedures, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the government and media for democratic governance.



