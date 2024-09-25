News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
4

Remanding protesters should give you a reason to vote massively against the NPP – Bawa Mogtari

IMG 3261.jpeg Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: MyNews GH

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama's campaign, has criticized the government over the arrest and remand of anti-illegal mining protesters.

In a social media post, she accused leading figures within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being complicit in illegal mining, contributing to environmental destruction.

Mogtari claimed the government is using the police and courts to suppress dissent, especially with elections approaching.

She urged Ghanaian youth to vote against the current government, arguing it has failed to protect citizens' rights and address key national issues.

Read full article

Source: MyNews GH