Renovation works to give Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital total facelift begins

KATH

Renovation works have begun on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Old Blocks to give it a total facelift to befit its status as the second largest Teaching Hospital in the country.

This follows an appeal launched by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu to mark his 25 years of enstoolment. Repair of the roofs of the blocks which has been leaking for years has begun.



The Chief Executive of the Hospital, Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah disclosed this at the Hospital’s 2023 Thanksgiving Service and Best Staff Awards ceremony.



Prof Addai-Mensah recounted the achievements and challenges chalked up under his administration almost a year now.



He mentioned for instance the incredible level of support and encouragement received from the Board, management, staff and stakeholders as it embarked on a transformational journey to address attitudinal, infrastructural and operational challenges.



The CEO disclosed that few months into the launch of the 10 million dollar rehabilitation fund initiated by the Asantehene, work has started.

He expressed gratitude to the Asantehene and all who responded positively to the appeal.



He disclosed that an initiative such as the introduction of MoMo payment platforms to enable payment of bills at the comfort of patients sick bed is reducing corruption. Again, courier services for refill medicines and drugs for clients across its catchment area, the first of its kind is contributing to rational drug administration and usage.



Prof Addai-Mensah used the occasion to apologise to staff who have fallen victim as part of disciplinary measures to restore efficiency in the administration of the hospital.



39 outstanding staff were honoured with each receiving flat screen television, citation and cash prizes. Dr Barnabas Asamoah emerged the overall Best Worker for the year.



He received a cheque for GHC20,000 and a citation.