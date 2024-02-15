Rent Control Department set to digitalise operations in March

Rent Control Department

In March, the Rent Control Department will begin the process of digitising its operations following the successful installation of state-of-the-art equipment.

This new equipment will enable the Department to improve its operations, enhance efficiency, and accessibility, in order to better serve the public.



On 14th February, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP), the former Works and Housing Minister, visited the Department to assess their readiness to begin online service delivery to the public.



The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, suggested the idea of digitising the operations of the Department during his visit to the Department in 2020. This came as a result of the need to streamline and reform the Department's operations.



The Minister stated that the online service delivery system is part of the government's commitment to the people of Ghana to transform the operations of the Rent Control Department to serve the interests of stakeholders in the housing sector.



The Department still uses rudimentary mechanisms to collect data and serve its clients, and the digital transformation will go a long way toward addressing and streamlining the operational deficits of the Department.

The Minister noted that with the digitisation of the Department, both landlords and tenants can file their tenancy agreements, register their properties, and file complaints online.



This will enable the Department to attend to complaints swiftly with a team of dedicated staff, and drastically reduce human interactions in the Department's operations.



People won't have to visit the Rent Control Office once the Department goes live, as they can do everything online from the comfort of their homes or offices, including payments.



The Project Manager, Mr Amit Meluban, reiterated that the system is expected to be launched soon to educate the public on how to use the online delivery system.