Request for additional justices at Supreme Court unconvincing, unjustifiable – Asah Asare

nsah Asare

Mr. Ansah Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has criticized the proposal for additional Supreme Court Justices, describing it as unjustifiable.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo had suggested adding five Justices to cope with an increased workload.



Asare argued that Ghana's population and size do not warrant more justices, citing the US model with only nine justices despite a larger population.

He emphasized that the current constitutional provision for 15 justices, including the Chief Justice, is sufficient and any increase lacks convincing rationale, suggesting it should be rejected.



Read full article