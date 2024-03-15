Residents of Amansie West District stage protest, demand road repairs before elections

The residents have threatened not to vote in the 2024 elections if roads are not fixed

In the Ashanti region, residents of the Amansie West District have taken to the streets in a demonstration calling for improved road infrastructure.

The protestors expressed their frustration with the longstanding neglect of their roads and emphasized that they would not be inclined to participate in the upcoming 2024 elections unless their grievances are addressed.



Claiming to have endured neglect for an extended period, the demonstrators voiced their concerns over the deplorable state of their roads, which have reportedly hindered transportation and access to essential services.

The protest serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for infrastructure development in the region to enhance the quality of life for residents.



The residents' bold stance reflects a growing discontentment with the lack of attention given to their community's infrastructure needs. As they demand action from local authorities, their determination to prioritize road repairs highlights the significance of infrastructure investment in fostering socio-economic development and improving livelihoods.