Residents of Dekpor Horme resort to contaminated water amid borehole breakdown

Residents fetching water from the dam

Residents of Dekpor Horme in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region are facing an urgent water crisis, prompting appeals to authorities for assistance in accessing clean drinking water.

Despite a mechanized borehole intended to serve the community of over 12,000 residents, which has been non-functional for more than a decade, locals have been left with no choice but to rely on polluted water from a dam constructed in 1982.



The dire situation has forced residents, including vulnerable groups like children and mothers, to risk their health by fetching contaminated water from the dam, as the lack of access to clean water poses significant health risks.



Residents expressed their plight, highlighting the daily struggles they face due to the unavailability of potable water. With limited resources, many are unable to afford alternatives like sachet water, leaving them with no option but to use the polluted dam water for various purposes, including drinking, cooking, and washing.



Despite the evident health hazards associated with consuming contaminated water, residents feel compelled to resort to this unsafe source due to the absence of viable alternatives.

Local leaders, including the Assembly Member and community representatives, have raised concerns about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases and emphasized the urgent need for intervention.



They stressed the importance of constructing a water treatment plant to purify the raw water from the dam and provide safe drinking water to households in the area.



Additionally, community members have called upon government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders to urgently address the water crisis and alleviate the suffering of residents.