Residents of Gomoa Adawukwa unhappy with compensation for demolition of houses

The residents have also requested more time to relocate

Residents of Gomoa Adawukwa in the Gomoa East District of the Central region are unhappy with the compensation offered by the government for the demolition of over 50 houses to make way for the dualisation of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

In an interview with Adom News, residents expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that the compensation allocated is insufficient for them to find new accommodation.



They claimed that the amount disbursed was not even close to the promised compensation.



The residents have also requested more time to relocate, as they feel that the one-week ultimatum for eviction is too short. They argue that the compensation process should be fair and considerate of their needs.



District Chief Executive (DCE) Solomon Darko Quarm refuted the residents' claims, stating that they have already been paid 65% of the compensation, with arrangements being made to settle the remaining 35%.

He assured that the government is committed to ensuring that affected residents are adequately compensated.



The dualisation project, which spans 30 kilometers from Krispo City to Winneba junction, aims to reduce accidents and traffic congestion along the highway, which has been identified as one of the most critical and deadliest stretches in the Central region.



Former Minister of Roads and Transport, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, initiated the project in December 2023 to improve road safety and infrastructure in the area.