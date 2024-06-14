Residents of Kwashieman live in fear due to poor drainage system

The lack of public toilets forces open defecation, exacerbating the crisis

Source: 3news

Residents of Kwashieman-Addy junction in Ablekuma North District are facing severe flooding due to poor drainage, leading to health hazards from choked, stench-filled sewers.

The lack of public toilets forces open defecation, exacerbating the crisis.



Unit Committee Member Dina Tagoe attributes the problem to residents dumping waste in gutters and warns of upcoming sanctions.

Responding to the situation, NDC Parliamentary Candidate Awurabena Aubynn funded an excavator to clear the gutters and promises to improve the drainage system if elected, while criticizing the ruling NPP for neglecting the area’s development.



