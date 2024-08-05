Residents of Nyantramor in fear amid surge in armed robbery

Residents demand swift action to restore safety

Source: 3news

Residents of Nyantramor in Kpone Bawaleshie, within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, are alarmed by a recent spike in armed robberies.

The community blames the lack of a police post and poor road conditions for their vulnerability.



Incidents include a resident's husband being killed by masked men, with no arrests made a year later.



Poor road conditions also force residents to walk long distances, while motorbike taxis benefit from the situation.

Local leaders urge the police to establish a post, and MP Joseph Tetteh acknowledges the issue, promising efforts to resolve it.



