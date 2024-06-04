Residents raise concerns over damaged gantries on Accra-Tema Motorway

These gantries have suffered damage, compromising their effectiveness

Source: Asaase Radio

Residents along the Accra-Tema Motorway are alarmed by the deteriorating condition of height restriction gantries, blaming overloaded trucks and scrap metal dealers.

Installed in September 2023 to direct vehicles safely, these gantries have suffered damage, compromising their effectiveness.



Eyewitnesses recount collisions caused by overloaded trucks, highlighting the risk to road safety.

Kofi Nti Appiagyei from the Department of Urban Roads acknowledges the problem and plans to sensitize the public and enforce measures to protect these vital structures.



Read full article