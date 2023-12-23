Resign if you’re tired and don’t sabotage the Party – NPP General Secretary

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged fatigued Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs to consider resigning rather than undermining the party's progress.

Addressing the issue of non-shuffled appointees who might be experiencing fatigue, Kodua stated, "If you are a Minister, a CEO, or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don't sabotage the party."



He also called on President Akufo-Addo to promptly conduct a reshuffle to introduce new faces into the government.



During his address at the party's annual Thanksgiving service at the party headquarters, Mr Kodua asserted that appointing new faces is crucial for propelling the NPP toward achieving its objectives.

"It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election."



The call for a reshuffle is seen as a strategic move to rejuvenate the government and enhance the party's chances in future elections.