Resigned Ketu North NPP Youth Organizer campaigns against Pius Hadzide in Asuogyaman

Bernard Akpabli

Bernard Akpabli, a former NPP Youth Organizer in Ketu North, announced plans to campaign against Pius Enam Hadzide in the Asuogyaman constituency.

Akpabli, who resigned from the NPP along with 200 others, criticized Hadzide as incompetent and unfit to represent the area, accusing him of failing to deliver in Ketu North.



Akpabli pledged to campaign vigorously against Hadzide, urging Ewe communities not to support him.

During an NDC rally, Akpabli vowed to bring back over 6,000 former NPP members to support John Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming elections.



