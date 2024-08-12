Resolve issues with CETAG strike quickly – Presby Moderator to Gov’t

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has called for urgent action to resolve the ongoing strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), which began on June 14.

The strike, caused by the government's failure to implement CETAG's conditions of service and the freezing of July salaries, has severely disrupted the academic calendar, leaving trainee teachers stranded and halting dissertation supervision.

During the 16th Graduation Ceremony of the Presbyterian College of Education, Rt. Rev. Kwakye urged the Ministry of Education, National Labour Commission, Fair Wages and Salary Commission, and other stakeholders to urgently negotiate a resolution to restore normalcy.



