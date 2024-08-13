Retired officer slams Henry Quartey for 'disrespectful' remarks towards police

Henry Quartey

Interior Minister Henry Quartey's comments referring to police officers as "dirty people" during the inauguration of new police housing have sparked outrage among the force.

Retired Chief Inspector Collins Kwaku Amankwah criticized Quartey’s remarks as disrespectful and indicative of a lack of understanding of the hardships faced by police officers.



The minister's comments were made while urging officers to maintain the new facilities, contrasting the typically untidy conditions in police barracks.

Angered by these remarks, some officers are reportedly considering filing a petition with the Police Management Board (POMAB).



