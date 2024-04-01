Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh calls for end to culture of insults in Ghanaian politics

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has called for an end to the pervasive culture of insults among politicians in Ghana, emphasizing the need for unity and civility in political discourse.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, Dr. Tetteh urged politicians to refrain from demeaning language and violence, emphasizing that politics should not be a platform for tarnishing reputations or inciting conflict.



He criticized the prevalent practice of hurling insults, labeling it as "foolishness" and stressing the importance of mature and respectful engagement in political matters.



"Politics should be about constructive dialogue and collaboration, not about resorting to insults or violence to express disagreement," Dr. Tetteh said.



Highlighting the need for constructive criticism rather than personal attacks, Dr. Tetteh emphasized that differences in opinion should be addressed through civil discourse and mutual respect.

He further urged the younger generation to be discerning and not allow themselves to be manipulated into perpetuating the culture of insults.



"It's imperative that we speak our minds and express our opinions, but this should be done with dignity and without resorting to insults," Dr. Tetteh advised, condemning the prevalent trend of political mudslinging.



He called upon the media, religious organizations, and all stakeholders to unite in condemning the politics of insults, recognizing its detrimental impact on Ghana's political development.



