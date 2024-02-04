Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong urges political leaders to ensure peaceful elections

Rev. Opuni

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has urged political leaders in the country to take a firm stance against electoral violence in the upcoming elections this year.

He expressed his concern over the recurring trend of violence during elections and emphasized that there is a need for a collective effort to eradicate violence once and for all.



He stated that political leaders must ensure electoral violence is eradicated, despite the high stakes of this year's election. He believes that citizens and political leaders must work together to ensure there is no loss of lives.



Dr. Opuni-Frimpong further stated the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring credible and peaceful elections. He also stressed the importance of not solely relying on the Electoral Commission and security agencies but involving various stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders.



Calling on traditional and religious leaders to demand commitment to peace and accountability from politicians seeking blessings before elections, he cautioned against endorsements of specific candidates and emphasized the need for neutrality in line with the 1992 Constitution.

To prevent electoral violence, he proposed a collective effort by the Electoral Commission, political parties, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies, law courts, and the youth. He urged the National Media Commission to monitor media houses for objectivity, discouraging partisan operations that may incite violence.



In addressing the youth, he encouraged them to protect their future and resist exploitation by politicians to avoid becoming victims of political violence. Furthermore, he appealed to political leaders to focus on leaving positive legacies for future generations of politicians.



Dr. Opuni-Frimpong also emphasised the role of religious values in contributing to peaceful political campaigns and elections. He urged religious individuals to bring the moral teachings from churches, mosques, and traditions into the political arena. He believes that exhibiting faith and moral values could contribute to peaceful political campaigns and elections.