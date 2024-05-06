Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam inaugurates $1.8 million Christian retreat centre

The facility boasts 20 well-furnished dormitory rooms and 15 executive rooms

Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assembly of God, Ghana, recently presided over the inauguration of a new multi-purpose Christian retreat center in Abbeykope, Dawhenya, near Tema, in the Greater Accra Region.

The $1.8 million Jesus Power School of Ministry Retreat Centre is the brainchild of Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah, the church's founder, based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, as part of his Coldwater Humanitarian Foundation.



This facility, according to Graphic Online, boasts 20 well-furnished dormitory rooms and 15 executive rooms, accommodating up to 300 individuals.



Additionally, it features a modern 1,200-seater auditorium, a 10,000-book library, and eight 50-seater meeting rooms.



During the inauguration ceremony, Bishop James Saah, a Senior Bishop of Action Chapel International, commended the serene and conducive environment the retreat center offers, encouraging Christian groups and churches to utilize it for church retreats, weddings, and other residential activities.

He praised Apostle Akomeah's leadership for his vision, altruism, and commitment to humanitarian and charitable causes.



The event was attended by notable figures in the Christian community, including Dr Michael Boadi Nyamikye of Makers Chapel, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie of Potter’s City Ministries, and Prophet Dada Jones of the Holy Ghost Revival Ministry in the UK, among others.



Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion and highlighted the support for the new retreat center within the Christian community.