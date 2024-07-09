Rev. Lawrence Tetteh threatens to sue journalist over ‘London pregnancy’ claim

Lawrence Tetteh

Source: TIG Post

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the World Miracle Outreach Church, has planned to sue a former Net2 TV presenter for accusing him of serious misconduct in a viral video.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Rev. Tetteh condemned Kwaku Annan’s allegations as baseless and damaging to his reputation, calling them "rubbish" and not journalism.



He vowed to take legal action, stating, “Enough is enough, the nonsense must stop.”

Rev. Tetteh also called on the Ghana Journalist Association and the National Media Commission to uphold media standards and prevent defamation.



