Revealed: Why TV3 management took Bridget Otoo off air

Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, a Ghanaian broadcaster has revealed that she was taken off the air by TV3 in 2016 due to her outspoken views and criticisms, particularly regarding the IEA debate.

She claimed that the IEA organizers complained to TV3's board of directors, alleging she had undue influence over her colleagues.



The CEO asked her to be nicer to the NPP, but she refused, leading to her removal from the air.

She noted that this pattern has been repeated with other presenters, like Johnny Hughes, and appreciates social media more for giving her control over her narrative.



