Richard Ahiagbah responds to NDC's Criticism of Dr. Bawumia

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has countered the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s criticism of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, asserting that the NDC's strategy is to attack Bawumia's personality due to an inability to match his quality.

Ahiagbah accused the NDC of employing a classic strategy of targeting the individual when unable to challenge the clarity of vision presented by Dr. Bawumia.



This reaction came after Fifi Kwetey, the NDC's General Secretary, accused Dr. Bawumia of a "gratitude deficit" during a press conference. Kwetey highlighted Bawumia's failure to credit successive governments for projects such as the Ghana Card, suggesting that this reflected a lack of recognition for the contributions of others.

Fifi Kwetey, during the press conference, also questioned the trustworthiness of Dr. Bawumia and the Akufo-Addo administration, citing unfulfilled promises such as providing free tablets to senior high school students. The NDC General Secretary expressed skepticism about Bawumia's commitment, particularly regarding the abolition of the e-levy and other proposed tax changes.



In response, Ahiagbah dismissed the accusations, stating that the NDC's criticism was an attempt to tarnish Dr. Bawumia's image. The exchange between the NPP and NDC underscores the ongoing political tension in Ghana.