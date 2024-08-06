Richard Jakpa joins NDC security detail ahead of 2024 elections

Richard Jakpa

Richard Jakpa has joined John Dramani Mahama’s security team to ensure the former President's safety ahead of the 2024 elections.

Jakpa, emphasizing the need for robust security, stated that Mahama cannot handle everything alone and requires additional support.



Recently acquitted, Jakpa is focused on enhancing the NDC's security measures, believing it’s crucial for Mahama’s safety and the party’s success.

He stressed that their efforts are geared towards protecting votes and securing victory, leaving no room for legal battles, and highlighted his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities to the NDC, a legacy from his father.



