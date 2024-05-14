Road safety initiative launched to curb accidents on Kintampo-Tamale Highway

Dr. Wilfred Agbenyikey, President of the MLHTC

A new road safety project, named "Adopt-Kintampo-Babatokuma N10 Highway," has been launched in Kintampo to reduce accidents on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.

The Martin Luther Health Training College (MLHTC) is leading this initiative, having adopted the highway to take charge of maintenance work and improve road safety.



The MLHTC will collaborate with the Ghana Highway Authority, the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and other stakeholders to implement the project.



According to Graphic Online reports, activities under the program include patching potholes, erecting road signs, marking, and clearing weeds along the road to enhance visibility.

Dr. Wilfred Agbenyikey, President of the MLHTC, highlighted the highway's notorious reputation for accidents, leading to many casualties. The project aims to address this issue through public advocacy and education on road safety practices for both commuters and drivers.



The college plans to seek sponsorship to support the implementation of the program, leveraging its expertise in public health to contribute to the promotion of good driving habits. The initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce road crashes and improve safety on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.



Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive (MEC), Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, emphasized the need for more signposts along the highway to enhance safety. He commended MLHTC's initiative and called on other individuals and organizations to emulate this example as part of their corporate social responsibilities.