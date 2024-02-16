Roads Ministry allocates GH¢150 million to fix potholes nationwide

Potholes on the road

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the allocation of GH¢150 million towards addressing pothole issues across the nation.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to leveraging the dry season, with the Department of Urban Roads poised to embark on routine pothole patching endeavors on major thoroughfares.



Highlighting the severe deterioration experienced by these roads last year due to heavy rains, the Ministry underscored the urgency of the situation in a statement dated February 15. The primary objective of this initiative is to mitigate the risk of accidents and extend the longevity of the country's road infrastructure.



According to a segment of the statement, the allocated amount forms part of the first quarter disbursements from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Roads and Highways reassured the populace of its unwavering commitment to addressing the myriad challenges plaguing the national road network.

In a call for cooperation, the Ministry encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate in the collective effort to enhance the quality of the country's road network.



