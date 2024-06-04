News

Roads in Greater Accra receive facelift

Acra Facelift The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

The Minister for Roads and Highways has inspected ongoing road projects in the Greater Accra Region, including road rehabilitation and new construction.

Projects such as the rehabilitation of roads in GA Central Municipality, construction in Okaikwei North and South, and the Adenta-Dodowa dual carriageway were reviewed.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and emphasized the government's commitment to infrastructure upgrades.

