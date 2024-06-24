Russia blames US for Crimea deaths and and vows response

People lay flowers as tribute to the victims of Sunday's attack

Source: BBC

Russia has blamed the US and vowed "consequences" for a Ukrainian missile strike on Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, which killed four people, including two children, and injured around 150.

Russia claims the missiles used were US-supplied ATACMS, programmed by US specialists. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the strike "barbaric" and accused the US of "killing Russian children."



Russia's defense ministry said the casualties were caused by debris after intercepting the missiles. Moscow, which annexed Crimea in 2014, summoned the US Ambassador and accused the US of involvement in an "atrocity."

Ukraine defended the strike, calling Crimea a legitimate target.



