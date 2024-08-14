S/Court cannot by ‘peer pressure’ be cajoled into adopting anal sex – Justice Yonni Kulendi

Justice Kulendi stressed that the Court's duty is to uphold Ghanaian laws

Supreme Court Justice Yonni Kulendi has emphasized that Ghana's Constitution is supreme and cannot be influenced by other countries' acceptance of homosexuality.

His comments came as the Court upheld the constitutionality of laws criminalizing homosexuality, rejecting a lawsuit challenging these provisions.



The Court's seven-member panel ruled that the criminalization of unnatural carnal knowledge is consistent with Ghana's Constitution and does not infringe on privacy or discriminate against homosexuals.

Justice Kulendi stressed that the Court's duty is to uphold Ghanaian laws rooted in the country's traditions and values, not to adopt foreign legal norms.



Read full article