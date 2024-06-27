News

News
0

SALL Case: Peter Amewu ordered to testify on July 2

John Peter Amewu MP Elect Registration John Peter Amewu

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ho High Court has mandated John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, to testify in the ongoing parliamentary election petition concerning the exclusion of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi residents during the 2020 elections.

