News
SHS: Return to ‘tried and tested’ Ghanaian discipline; Western policies causing havoc – Apaak

Apaak Clement Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, a Ghanaian lawmaker, criticized the decline in discipline in schools due to Western-imposed norms, referencing recent violent incidents in Ghanaian schools. He advocated for reinstating traditional disciplinary methods, emphasizing the role of parents and the need for laws tailored to local needs to address these challenges effectively.



