SHS student jailed 15 years for robbing teacher's Infinix phone

In a significant development, an 18-year-old student of Adanwomase Senior High School(SHS) has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour by a Circuit Court at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, MyJoyOnline reports.

The student, Gabriel Osei Kwame, was found guilty of robbing Matilda Boatema, a teacher at Gyaman Pensan Senior High School, and was sentenced by His Honour Festus Nukunu.



Gabriel pleaded guilty to the robbery charge, as per section 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) of 1960.



The incident occurred on the morning of March 4, 2024, at about 7:30 am, when Gabriel assaulted Matilda with a jackknife near her residence in Adanwomase.



He robbed her of her Infinix Hot 9 smartphone valued at 700 cedis, cash amounting to 570 cedis, as well as rice, stew, and some documents.



Following the robbery, Matilda reported the incident to the Asonomaso police, who responded promptly to the scene. Despite the complainant's bag being found abandoned in a nearby bush, the phone and cash were missing. Subsequently, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

On March 25, Matilda identified Gabriel in the company of a friend in Adanwomaso, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to the Asonomaso police.



Initially, Gabriel denied any involvement in the robbery but later confessed to the police. He admitted to robbing the complainant and disclosed that he sold the stolen phone at Adum PZ for 250 cedis.



However, he was unable to assist the police in recovering the phone.



State prosecutor, Inspector Alfred Aruk, presented the case before the court, detailing Gabriel's confession and the evidence gathered during the investigation.



As a result, Gabriel was charged with robbery and brought before the court, where he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour. The case serves as a reminder of the consequences of criminal behavior and the importance of upholding the law.