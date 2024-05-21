SLOPSA honors first Ghanaian female Economics professor, Grace Nkansa Asante

Prof. Grace Nkansa Asante (left)

The St. Louis Past Students Association (SLOPSA) has celebrated one of its members, Professor Grace Nkansa Asante, for becoming the first-ever Ghanaian female professor of Economics.

The landmark achievement has been widely celebrated by women in academia, who view it as a precedent-setting accomplishment for Ghanaian women in the academic field, Graphic Online reports.



In a ceremony last Sunday, the Kumasi Chapter of SLOPSA presented Prof. Asante with a citation on behalf of the national and global association. The citation recognized her hard work, determination, and exceptional leadership qualities.



Acting president of the Kumasi Chapter, Mavis Osei Boateng, highlighted Prof. Asante’s significant contribution to elevating the name and image of St. Louis Senior High School and inspiring other women in academia.



During the presentation, Ms. Osei Boateng praised Prof. Asante for her dedication to the alumni association and her remarkable achievement as the first female professor in Economics.



She emphasized that Prof. Asante’s success was a noteworthy milestone that demonstrated the potential for women to reach the top of their professions through hard work and dedication.

Prof. Asante, who is currently the vice dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, KNUST, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.



She acknowledged the vital support from her school, family, and friends in her journey, and dedicated her accomplishment to the enduring spirit of the St. Louis community.



Reflecting on her journey, Prof. Asante highlighted the importance of collective encouragement and mentorship for women aspiring to achieve their goals.



She encouraged women to be good examples and mentors to the younger generation, demonstrating that everything is achievable with determination and adherence to ethical principles.