SNV Commissions upgraded WASH facility at Samoa Health Centre in Lambussie District

Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV)

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) has inaugurated an enhanced Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facility at the Samoa Health Centre in the Lambussie District. This initiative aims to enhance access to WASH services in the region.

The facility boasts a solar-powered mechanized water system with a 10,000-liter capacity and a four-seater water closet toilet, complete with bathrooms and handwashing basins. Funded by the Helmsley Charitable Trust as part of SNV's Healthy Future for All (HF4A) project, the intervention focuses on improving living standards and ensuring sustainable WASH services in the Lambussie District.



Madam Barbara White Nkoala, the Country Director of SNV in Ghana, highlighted the project's goals during the commissioning ceremony. The HF4A project, initiated in 2022, has already increased access to potable water for over 22,000 people, with a target to reach 38,000 people in Nandom Municipality and Lambussie District by the end of 2024.

The SNV has completed solar-powered water systems, sanitation facilities, and distributed handwashing facilities to schools, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering WASH infrastructure. Capacity-building workshops, the formation of Community Water and Sanitation Management Teams, and the launch of a $100,000.00 revolving WASH fund further underscore SNV's dedication to sustainable impact.