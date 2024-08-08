SSA-UoG, others call off planned strike action after gov’t meets demands

They urged the government to apply the adjustment to all Senior Staff of Public Universities

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) have called off their planned strike, which was set to start on August 9, 2024.

This decision came after the government extended the upward adjustment of the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) to their members, which the unions see as a positive step toward fairness.

However, they urged the government to apply the adjustment to all Senior Staff of Public Universities, without restrictions, and pledged ongoing dialogue to address remaining issues.



