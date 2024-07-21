News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

SSNIT hotel deal: Labour is shedding crocodile tears, says political analyst

Jishua Aaatooo.png Joshua Jebuntie Zaato

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Political analyst Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has accused labour unions of being complicit in the controversial sale of a 60% stake in four hotels by SSNIT.

He believes their outrage is hypocritical, as they had representatives on the SSNIT board and failed to oppose the deal earlier.

Zaato suggests labour's criticism is driven by public scrutiny rather than genuine concern for workers' rights.

The sale has sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing it will undermine SSNIT's financial stability.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com