SSNIT hotel deal: Labour is shedding crocodile tears, says political analyst

Joshua Jebuntie Zaato

Political analyst Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has accused labour unions of being complicit in the controversial sale of a 60% stake in four hotels by SSNIT.

He believes their outrage is hypocritical, as they had representatives on the SSNIT board and failed to oppose the deal earlier.



Zaato suggests labour's criticism is driven by public scrutiny rather than genuine concern for workers' rights.

The sale has sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing it will undermine SSNIT's financial stability.



