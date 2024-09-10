STU Pro-VC Sued For ‘Fake’ PhD

Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah

Source: Daily Guide

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Pro-VC) of Sunyani Technical University (STU), Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, is facing a lawsuit at the Commercial Court in Sunyani for academic dishonesty.

Plaintiff Charles Addo Odokyi alleges that Korantwi-Barimah falsely presented himself as a PhD holder, violating Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) statutes.



The suit, filed on August 29, 2024, seeks to prevent Korantwi-Barimah from continuing as Pro-VC and demands the refund of salaries and entitlements from 2016 to 2024.

The case also names STU Council Chairman Dr. Agyeman Boakye and GTEC for failing to enforce oversight.



The next hearing is scheduled for October 26, 2024.



