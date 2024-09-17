STU refutes ‘fake PhD’ claims

Professor Solomon Korantwi-Barimah

Source: Daily Guide

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has issued a disclaimer refuting media reports questioning the academic credentials of its Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Solomon Korantwi-Barimah.

In a statement signed by the head of Public Relations, Dickson Kyere-Duah, the university described the allegations as baseless and a deliberate attempt to damage Prof. Korantwi-Barimah’s reputation.



The statement confirmed that Prof. Korantwi-Barimah earned his Doctor of Technology Degree in Human Resource Management from Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa, a qualification validated by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

STU urged the public to disregard these claims.



