SUV catches fire on Adum STC road

SUV catches fire in Adum

A fire broke out in a private car traveling along the Adum STC road in the Ashanti Region.

The unregistered SUV, believed to have overheated, caught fire starting from the front.



Eyewitnesses noticed smoke and flames coming from the vehicle and quickly alerted emergency services.



The swift response from the KMA Fire Service was vital in controlling the blaze.

Despite their efforts, the front part of the SUV was completely destroyed, leaving the vehicle heavily damaged.



Fire personnel advised vehicle owners to conduct regular maintenance checks to prevent such incidents.