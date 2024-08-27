Sachet water branded with Ursula and Bawumia's campaign images sparks reactions

Many are questioning the sincerity of these actions

A sachet of water featuring campaign images of Ursula Owusu, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, has sparked a wide range of reactions in Ghana.

While some see this as a creative and harmless campaign strategy, others criticize it as a desperate attempt to secure votes.



This move adds to the ongoing debate about the sincerity of political gestures, with many questioning whether such tactics truly resonate with voters or if they merely serve as superficial stunts during election season.