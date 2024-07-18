Sachet water poses health risk-Dr. Sunkari warns

"Best Before 3 months" labeling is insufficient

Dr. Emmanuel Sunkari, a Medical Geologist and lecturer at Obuasi School of Mines, has urged sachet water producers to clearly label expiration dates on their products to prevent consumers from drinking expired water.

Speaking to Info Radio, Dr. Sunkari noted that the current "Best Before 3 months" labeling is insufficient as it lacks the production date.



He warned that poorly treated sachet water can cause diseases and emphasized the importance of storing water hygienically and away from the sun.

Dr. Sunkari also highlighted the potential contamination from boreholes and cautioned against using chemical fertilizers that pollute water bodies, posing health risks to consumers.



