Sack EC Chairperson to avoid doom in 2024 elections – Odike tells Akufo-Addo

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Akwasi Addae Odike, leader of the Union Government, has called for the removal of Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), to ensure a peaceful 2024 election.

Speaking on Angel Morning Show, Odike accused Mensa of bias and mismanagement that could lead to electoral violence.



He urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to act on his plea to prevent potential unrest.

Odike, who was disqualified from the 2020 presidential race, asserts that his call is based on personal experience with the EC and emphasizes the importance of addressing his concerns to maintain national harmony.



Read full article