Godfred Dame, Attorney General

The presiding judge, Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, has warned state prosecutors in the trial of former Minister Alhaji Collins Dauda to proceed with the case without further delays.

The prosecution sought an adjournment due to the unavailability of their second witness, but the judge refused, citing similar delays with the first witness.

The case has been adjourned to July 2, 2024.



