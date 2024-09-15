Salam Mustapha slams Mahama for mismanaging Ghana Prisons lands

Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of selling prime Ghana Prisons Service lands in Accra to close associates and signing over US$300 billion in bauxite deposits to his brother.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, Mustapha criticized Mahama's leadership, calling him a "lazy president" and contrasting him with his then-vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who worked longer hours.

Mustapha praised NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his integrity and focus on problem-solving and job creation for the youth.



Read full article