Salesman convicted for stealing employer's cash

Solomon Amoako, a sales officer at E-NAT Mineral Water, has been sentenced to six months in hard labour by the Tarkwa District Magistrate’s Court Two for stealing GH¢2,450.

He pleaded guilty to stealing the money, which belonged to his employer, Belinda Ghartey.



Amoako and two other employees sold 350 bags of sachet water but he kept the proceeds.

He asked his colleagues to wait in the truck while he went to buy something but never returned.



After failed attempts to locate him, his colleagues found him in his hometown and handed him over to the police.



