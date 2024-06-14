Salt FM resumes broadcast after license renewal

Salt 95.9 FM in Agogo, Ashanti Region, has resumed broadcasting after a period of closure.

The station was shut down in February by the National Communications Authority (NCA) due to the non-renewal of its authorization license. This shutdown led to significant unrest among Agogo residents, who organized a demonstration to protest the closure.



The return of Salt 95.9 FM to the airwaves marks a significant moment for the community, as the station plays a crucial role in providing information, entertainment, and community engagement. The resumption of broadcasts means that listeners can once again depend on the station for vital updates and programs.

The station promises to continue delivering quality programming that reflects and addresses the needs of the community, reinforcing its role as a trusted source of local content.



Read full article