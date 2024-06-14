News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Salt FM resumes broadcast after license renewal

Salty Back Online The station was shut down in February by the National Communications Authority

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salt 95.9 FM in Agogo, Ashanti Region, has resumed broadcasting after a period of closure.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live