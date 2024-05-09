Sam Okudzeto criticizes anti-LGBTQ+ bill, questions its economic impact

Sam Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State, Mr. Sam Okudzeto, has expressed his disagreement with the introduction of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, questioning its relevance and impact.

He raised concerns about the focus on LGBTQ+ issues, stating that it should not have been a national priority.



In an interview with TV3, he challenged the clergy's emphasis on homosexuality, questioning their actions against other sins mentioned in the Bible.



"We have even tried to induce the churches, they are all running around calling on the president to sign the bill. All the sins which are listed in the Bible, what have they been doing about it? LGBTQI is the only one they have seen? We talk about corruption, corruption, from the messenger to the top, every one of us is involved in corruption," Mr. Okudzeto remarked.



He further questioned the economic relevance of regulating individuals' private affairs, stating, "When a man and woman go and sleep in the bedroom, is that my business? How does that affect the economy?"

He criticized the bill's focus on LGBTQ+ issues, describing it as "completely out of the issue" and a "nonsense issue" that should not have been introduced in the first place.



The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, was passed by Parliament on February 28.



The bill proposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment, for individuals promoting or engaging in LGBTQ+ activities.



However, President Akufo-Addo has delayed assenting to the bill pending the Supreme Court's decision on a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.