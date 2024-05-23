Samia Nkrumah meets Egyptian President to discuss cultural exchange and regional stability

The meeting also touched on regional stability

Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first president, has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to discuss cultural exchange and knowledge sharing.

Nkrumah, a member of Bibliotheca Alexandrina's board of trustees, emphasized the library's role in promoting dialogue between civilizations.



President Al-Sisi highlighted the importance of innovative ideas and cultural development among youth.

Nkrumah, also a candidate for the Jomoro parliamentary seat, has been involved in cultural and political initiatives across Africa.



The meeting also touched on regional stability, with both parties commending Egypt’s efforts in Gaza and emphasizing the need for a culture of peace.



