News
Sammy Awuku announces imminent resignation from NLA

Samuel Awuku Fileee.png Sammi Awuku

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Samuel Awuku, Director General of Ghana's National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has announced plans to step down soon, although he did not specify a date.

Awuku, who is running for parliament in Akuapem North, revealed this during a media briefing on August 10, 2024.

Reflecting on his three-year tenure, he expressed confidence in the NLA's improved state and urged continued efforts against illegal lotteries, which threaten revenue.

Awuku also highlighted a 5% commission increase for the NLA, effective next week, and praised the dedication of the NLA staff and management.

Read full article

Source: www.theheraldghana.com