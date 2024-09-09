News

Sammy Gyamfi dares anyone to arrest "Alhaji Pork Eater" accuser

SammygyamfiScreenshot 2024 09 09 064559.png Sammy Gyamfi

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has defended the party amid derogatory remarks about former President John Mahama.

Addressing insults branding Mahama as a "drunkard," Gyamfi criticized double standards, referencing an unnamed opponent's "Alhaji Pork Eater" remark.

He dared authorities to arrest any NDC member who repeats the insult, promising party-wide support in solidarity.

