Sammy Gyamfi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has defended the party amid derogatory remarks about former President John Mahama.

Addressing insults branding Mahama as a "drunkard," Gyamfi criticized double standards, referencing an unnamed opponent's "Alhaji Pork Eater" remark.

He dared authorities to arrest any NDC member who repeats the insult, promising party-wide support in solidarity.



Read full article