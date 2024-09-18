News

Sammy Gyamfi to EC: If you haven’t manipulated the register, why are you running from a forensic audit?

SammyScreenshot 2024 09 18 101900.png Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the NDC

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has given the Electoral Commission (EC) a one-week ultimatum to address their concerns over voter register irregularities or face further protests.

He criticized the EC for resisting a forensic audit, arguing that if the register is clean, there should be no issue with the audit.

The NDC's petition, submitted after nationwide demonstrations, claims significant issues such as unauthorized voter transfers and missing data could threaten the 2024 elections' credibility.

Gyamfi stressed that resolving these issues is crucial for maintaining Ghana’s democratic integrity.

