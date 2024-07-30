Sanitation ministry unnecessary – Sophia Akuffo.

Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has criticized the Ministry of Sanitation, labeling it as unnecessary and ineffective.

She questioned the impact of the ministry and highlighted that sanitation should be the responsibility of local governments.



Justice Akuffo cited the persistent filth in Accra as evidence of the ministry's failure.

She noted that clean-up efforts are often carried out by local communities rather than the ministry, with market women waiting for government equipment for clean-ups.



Justice Akuffo urged the government to consider scrapping the Ministry of Sanitation, calling it useless for the country.



